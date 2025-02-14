"That was interesting" - Wrestling veteran recalls WWE asking her to join the Royal Rumble on short notice 

WWE veteran Michelle McCool has reflected on her last Royal Rumble appearance. She stated that she got the call only a few days before the event.

The former Divas Champion was sitting in the crowd with her kids during the 2023 Royal Rumble, and she was revealed as the 25th entrant in the women's match. She made it to the final 10, but was eliminated by Rhea Ripley, who eventually won the bout.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview, Michelle McCool said WWE called her eight or nine days before the event, and she agreed to do it. She admitted that she had fun.

“Yeah, that was fun. That was interesting. I’ve told the story before, they called me on very short notice. I think it was eight, nine days, asked me if I wanted to do it and I was like, 'Oh shoot.' I mean, yes I’ll work out. But I’m sure you’ve heard it a million times, ring shape is a whole different ball game. I was in for a few minutes," she said.

She added:

"I think at one point I was kind of in a corner with either Piper or Naomi and I was like give me a second y’all, I’m tired. But, yeah, that was super fun. I knew I was going to be there with the kids watching, my dad was there, and it was something different. They said I could wrestle in my sweatpants and Uggs, I should have been doing it my entire career."

Michelle McCool on whether The Undertaker wants one final match in front of a live WWE crowd

The Deadman's last match was against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. The two stars collided in a Boneyard Match, which was critically acclaimed.

Chris Van Vliet asked The Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool, whether he wants one more match.

"No. He was happy with the Boneyard Match but I don't think he got closure until this past WrestleMania. But for whatever reason he had complete closure," she said

After his final match, the Undertaker has made sporadic appearances. It will be interesting to see whether his wife will eventually join him in the WWE Hall of Fame.

