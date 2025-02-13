Does The Undertaker want one final match in front of live WWE crowd? Michelle McCool answers

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition five years ago. His wife, WWE legend Michelle McCool, recently disclosed whether she believes her husband wants one more match.

The Deadman is inarguably one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. Following a long and successful career, the 59-year-old legend retired from in-ring action in 2020 after defeating AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. Due to the pandemic, the Hall of Famer's retirement match did not happen in front of a live crowd. Despite making several appearances on WWE TV since then, The Undertaker has not wrestled since.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, McCool was asked if she thought her husband would like to come out of retirement for one more match in front of a live crowd. She disclosed that she did not think so:

"[Do you think he wants one final match in front of an audience?] No. He was happy with the Boneyard Match but I don't think he got closure until this past WrestleMania. But for whatever reason he had complete closure," he said. [1:00:10 - 1:00:24]

Michelle McCool teased returning to the WWE ring for one more match

Nine years before The Undertaker retired, his wife, Michelle McCool, hung up her boots. However, she returned to the ring a few times over the past seven years to compete in Royal Rumble matches.

In her chat with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Women's Champion was asked whether she was interested in having one more match. She stated that she participated in the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble so her daughter could see her wrestle, pointing out that her younger son had still not seen her get in the ring, seemingly teasing a potential return:

"So, I did that for her to see me wrestle. My son hasn't seen me wrestle, so, I mean, you know...," McCool said.

While it does not seem like The Undertaker will return to the squared circle, it will be interesting to see if McCool would.

