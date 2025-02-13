"I feel like I could" - Retired WWE legend addresses potential return to the ring

A former WWE Women's Champion recently discussed potentially returning to the squared circle. She disclosed that she believes she could make a brief comeback.

Michelle McCool joined the Stamford-based company after competing in the 2004 Diva Search. She had a seven-year run as an active competitor, during which she held the Women's Championship and the Divas Title. However, the former one-half of LayCool left the promotion and retired from in-ring action in 2011. Over the past few years, the WWE legend made several sporadic appearances, including competing in three Women's Royal Rumble matches.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, McCool addressed whether she could return to the ring. She pointed out that she feels that she could, at least for a brief run:

Trending

"I feel like I could, my mind tells me I can. Sometimes I'm like I can't believe it's been 20 years, which is crazy to say, but I am 44 now. But I do feel like I could, I mean, at least for a very short amount of time," she said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Michelle McCool discussed her participation in the 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble

The former WWE Women's Champion's in-ring appearance came nearly two years ago when she competed in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. She entered at number 25 and lasted about 14 minutes before getting eliminated by Rhea Ripley.

In her interview with Chris Van Vliet, Michelle McCool recalled her experience participating in the match:

"Yeah, that was fun. That was interesting. I've told the story before. They called me on very short notice. I think it was eight, nine days. Asked me if I wanted to do it, and I was like, Oh shoot. I mean, yes, I'll work out. But I'm sure you've heard it a million times, ring shape is a whole different ball game. I think I was in for a few minutes. I think at one point, it's kind of in a corner with it was either Piper or Naomi. I was like give me a second y'all, I'm tired. But, yeah, that was super fun," she said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

It would be interesting to see if McCool would return to the Stamford-based company for another run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback