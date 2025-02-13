WWE legend teases coming out of retirement for one more match: "My son hasn't seen me wrestle"

A former WWE Superstar recently discussed potentially coming out of retirement for one more match. The 45-year-old said that her young son hadn't watched her wrestle.

Between 2007 and 2011, Michelle McCool was one of WWE's top female superstars. She held the Women's Championship and the Divas Title, retiring from in-ring action 14 years ago. In her final match, The Undertaker's real-life wife lost to her former LayCool partner, Layla, at Extreme Rules. Over the past few years, McCool returned to the ring a few times, competing in three Women's Royal Rumble Matches and a Battle Royale.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, McCool was asked if she was interested in having one more match. The former Women's Champion disclosed that although she was satisfied with her showing against Layla, she competed in the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble for her daughter to watch her wrestle. Meanwhile, she pointed out that her younger son had still not seen her in the ring, seemingly teasing a potential comeback.

"So, I did that for her to see me wrestle. My son hasn't seen me wrestle, so, I mean, you know...," McCool said. [59:04 - 59:09]

Former WWE Women's Champion thinks she could have a brief second run

In her chat with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Michelle McCool addressed whether she believes she could still compete at the age of 45. The two-time former WWE Women's Champion disclosed that she believed she could.

The Florida native revealed that she feels she could return to the squared circle for one last brief run.

"I feel like I could, my mind tells me I can. Sometimes I'm like I can't believe it's been 20 years, which is crazy to say, but I am [45] now. But I do feel like I could, I mean, at least for a very short amount of time," she said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

McCool discussed several other topics during the interview, including how she started dating The Undertaker and their daughter's desire to pursue a wrestling career.

