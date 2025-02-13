Ex-WWE star agreed to go out with The Undertaker if he would leave her alone: "he's been lying to the world for years"

A former WWE Women's Champion recently opened up about dating The Undertaker. She claimed she only agreed to go out with him because he bothered her for a long time.

Michelle McCool started dating The Undertaker during her full-time stint in WWE, which lasted nearly seven years between 2004 and 2011. The couple tied the knot in 2010. They welcomed their daughter, Kaia, in 2012. They later adopted another boy, Kolt.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, McCool recalled how she started dating The Deadman. She pointed out that he was not immediately attracted to the WWE Hall of Famer. On the contrary, she initially disliked him and thought he was not her type with the long hair and tattoos:

"I didn't wanna meet him because he was scary from TV. I legit did not wanna meet him and Kane. And met him out of respect. Very respectful business. You gotta shake hands. So, I did that. And then when I met Kane, he was in catering and I walked in. I just remember he was laughing, his big old shoulders are going like this [up and down], the nicest guy in the world, right?" McCool said.

The former one-half of LayCool claimed The Undertaker bothered her for so long that she agreed to go out with him so he would leave her alone. She added that her WWE Hall of Famer husband has lied for years about her chasing him, stating that he finally admitted to the "true" story recently while speaking at a church:

"No, he [The Undertaker] bothered me for so long to the point I was like, 'If you will leave me alone, I'll go out to eat with you.' And I think he finally admitted to that when he was speaking at a church recently. But that's probably just because it was in church. But he's been lying to the world for years about how I chased him. That's not true." [31:15 - 31:53]

The WWE couple's daughter is interested in pursuing wrestling

During her interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Michelle McCool addressed her daughter Kaia's interest in following in her and The Undertaker's footsteps and becoming a professional wrestler.

The former WWE Women's Champion disclosed that they warned their daughter that she would have to work harder than everyone to make it in the business because her father is The Undertaker:

"She's almost got me. She just turned 12. She's 5'5". She's the same size shoes as me. Heck of an athlete. But we've also let her know, if you do this because of who your daddy is, you're gonna have the biggest target on your back. You have to outwork everybody. You have to prove yourself 10 times over. And I just got a little dose of that, you know, just being with him, then, obviously, eventually marrying him. But she wants to do it but we're also, you know, we shoot straight with her," she said.

In her chat with Van Vliet, McCool also addressed potentially returning to the ring. She revealed that she feels she could have another brief run.

