"You'll have the biggest target on your back" - Michelle McCool warned 5'5" daughter about pursuing wrestling because of The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and Michelle McCool's daughter, Kaia, wants to pursue a wrestling career. However, her mother warned her about taking that step.

Kaia currently plays flag football, but her parents recently revealed the 12-year-old has the desire to pursue wrestling. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT last June, The Undertaker disclosed that he would support his 5'5" daughter if she wanted to enter the wrestling business. While McCool has also been supportive of her child's desire, she also has reservations.

In a recent interview with Van Vliet she expressed warnings about what Kaia would have to overcome to succeed in the business. The former Women's Champion revealed that she and The Undertaker told their daughter that she would have the biggest target on her back because of who her father is:

"She's almost got me. She just turned 12. She's 5'5". She's the same size shoes as me. Heck of an athlete. But we've also let her know, if you do this because of who your daddy is, you're gonna have the biggest target on your back. You have to outwork everybody. You have to prove yourself 10 times over. And I just got a little dose of that, you know, just being with him, then, obviously, eventually marrying him. But she wants to do it but we're also, you know, we shoot straight with her," she said. [7:01 - 7:30]

Michelle McCool opened up about how she and The Undertaker raise their daughter

During her interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Michelle McCool also discussed how she and The Undertaker raise their daughter and adopted child, Kolt, while being famous parents.

She disclosed that she had to explain to Kaia the difference between what is annoying and what is inappropriate when it comes to people asking her about her mom and dad.

Meanwhile, McCool disclosed that she and The Deadman try to keep their children humble and grounded:

"We shoot from the hip. We're blunt. I'll tell her, 'This playroom right here, not yours. That bed you sleep on, not yours. This house, not yours either.' And it's not normal. So, I like to think they're pretty grounded. I try to keep them humble. But there's only so much you can do," she said. [8:36 - 8:53]

With many second and third-generation wrestlers in WWE today, it will be interesting to see if The Undertaker and McCool's daughter one day joins the company.

Please credit INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

