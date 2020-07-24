'Pop the kid's eyeball out and see what happens' - Bully Ray talks about the possible next feud for Seth Rollins

Bully Ray was recently a part of WWE's The Bump and talked about the Extreme Rules: Horror Show PPV. While talking about the eye for an eye match involving Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio, Ray talked about who Seth Rollins' next target could be.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion Bully Ray said that even though Seth Rollins is dangerous right now, he needs to tap into his evil side more. Ray believes that going after Rey Mysterio's son Dominik's eye could help solidify The Messiah as the most dastardly heel on the roster.

"If you think Seth Rollins is dangerous right now, I want to see Rollins take [his] dangerous side to an entirely different level," Dudley commented. "I think there's another gear of danger or evil in Seth that Seth hasn't tapped into yet. I think he needs the right guy standing across from him to really help tap him into that evil [side].''

Bully Ray praised Rey Mysterio and talked about how a feud with Dominik could be beneficial for the former WWE Champion Seth Rollins.

''Rey was really good. But you know who I think Seth really, really, needs to go after if he wants to turn towards the dark side? Dominick. Pop-out Dominick's eye and see what happens. Pop the kid's eyeball out and see what happens."

(H/T: WrestlingInc)

Bully Ray praises Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler

Bully Ray also talked about the WWE Championship match at Extreme Rules. In a unique stipulation chosen by Dolph Ziggler, the match had 'Exreme Rules' for him but not the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that he loved the match, even calling it his favorite match of the night. He also believes that Dolph Ziggler should have taken away Drew McIntyre's finisher - The Claymore Kick - from the match as part of the stipulation.

"The one thing I would have done if I was Dolph is I would've taken away the Claymore. I would've said, 'You can't do this. You can't do that. Oh, and by the way, you're banned from using the Claymore.' That's his number one shot. That's his kill shot. Instead of a No Holds Barred match, let's have a Holds Barred match."