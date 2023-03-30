Popular 31-year-old SmackDown figure to host WWE Hall of Fame 2023 

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place soon after Friday Night SmackDown - one night before WrestleMania 39. It's always great to see the legends of the business get immortalized, and this year, 31-year-old WWE announcer Kayla Braxton will host the ceremony.

This will mark the third year in a row that Kayla Braxton will host the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. She did it last year alongside Corey Graves. The year before that, she did it alongside Graves and Jerry "The King" Lawler.

The WWE broadcaster has risen to prominence in the last four years - having been signed to the company for six-and-a-half years now.

Kayla Braxton took to Instagram to announce that she will be hosting the WWE Hall of Fame 2023:

"So so honored to once again be a host of the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, taking place this Friday night in Los Angeles … but it gets even sweeter because tomorrow on @wwethebump , we’ve got a very special HOF announcement you’re NOT gonna wanna miss. See you at 1pm EST on @peacock and all our digital platforms,” Kayla wrote.

As of now, it's not known if she will be co-hosting it alongside Corey Graves again. Jerry Lawler had the spot locked in for eight years, but it seems as though WWE wants to go with some younger faces to host the ceremony.

It certainly falls in line with what Jim Ross said when he left the company for AEW, stating that WWE is a company that always wants to get younger.

Who is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023?

It seems like the Hall of Fame class of 2023 has been wrapped up. Rey Mysterio was announced as the first inductee, followed by The Great Muta, Stacy Keibler (representing the annual female inductee), and the late great Andy Kaufman.

Fans were surprised that WWE didn't opt to go with Batista this year. Batista was supposed to be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2020, but it has been continuously pushed back for reasons unknown.

While WrestleMania 38 being in Dallas made it the perfect time for The Undertaker to be inducted, the thought process was that WrestleMania 39 being in Hollywood made it perfect to induct Batista - a now-established Hollywood star.

It seems like Rey Mysterio will be the headliner - just one or two nights before he faces his son Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.

