Popular 35-year-old WWE star set to team up with former Universal Champion against Bloodline members in a dark match

The Usos will be defending their tag team titles against Sheamus and Butch on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

However, Jimmy and Jey Uso are set to be involved in a dark segment with arch-rival Kevin Owens, who will be teaming up with Johnny Gargano.

According to PWInsider, Gargano is headed to SmackDown to pair up with the former Universal Champion. However, it remains to be seen if the 35-year-old star will be appearing on SmackDown going forward or if this is simply a one-off appearance.

Owens has been feuding with The Bloodline for weeks. At Survivor Series WarGames, he teamed up with The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre for a historic 5-on-5 WarGames Match with Roman Reigns' faction.

During the closing stages of the match, Owens' long-term friend Sami Zayn hit him with a low blow, which led to a win for The Bloodline.

Vince Russo recently questioned WWE star Kevin Owens' achievements

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was critical of Kevin Owens' achievements.

Owens is a former WWE Universal, Intercontinental Champion, and United States Champion. However, Russo believes that he is a "good little hand". He said:

"Also, bro, let's make it clear. We are not picking on Seth Rollins. I'll ask you the same question, why is Kevin Owens going into the Hall of Fame? Because he had a long career in the minor leagues? Think about that, bro. Is a baseball player gonna go because he played in the minor leagues till he was 30? The same thing, man. Good little hand, and now he's building up some time. Okay, bro, is he going in because he's The Prizefighter? Like, really?"

GrappleKlips @GrappleKlips Kevin Owens

vs

Tag Team Champion Jey Uso



WWE RAW

November 28, 2022 Kevin Owens vsTag Team Champion Jey Uso WWE RAWNovember 28, 2022 https://t.co/hhz2IiM1Wh

This past Monday night on RAW, Owens unsuccessfully challenged The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships as he teamed up with Matt Riddle.

Do you think Kevin Owens could finally find a tag team partner to dethrone The Usos in 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes