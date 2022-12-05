"Why is Kevin Owens going into the Hall of Fame" - WWE veteran shares harsh opinion of RAW Superstar (Exclusive) 

Vince Russo recently questioned what Kevin Owens has achieved in his career to earn a potential place in the WWE Hall of Fame down the line after his retirement.

The Prizefighter is one of WWE's most popular babyfaces, who has been a victim of start-stop pushes over the years. Thankfully, though, it didn't diminish his appeal, as fans always treated him as a massive star. Owens is arguably at the peak of his popularity today, thanks to his burgeoning feud with The Bloodline.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Russo wondered if KO would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame just because he has had a long career.

He cited the example of baseball players, saying athletes wouldn't be given a place in the Hall of Fame just because they competed for several years in the "minor leagues." Vince Russo felt Kevin Owens was a "good little hand" but questioned whether that was enough for him to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"Also, bro, let's make it clear. We are not picking on Seth Rollins. I'll ask you the same question, why is Kevin Owens going into the Hall of Fame? Because he had a long career in the minor leagues? Think about that, bro. Is a baseball player gonna go because he played in the minor leagues till he was 30? The same thing, man. Good little hand, and now he's building up some time. Okay, bro, is he going in because he's The Prizefighter? Like, really?" (18:24 - 18:58)

Check out the full video below:

Kevin Owens could challenge Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

If recent rumors are to be believed, Owens will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2023. This would mark the duo's first bout against each other since Royal Rumble 2021, where The Tribal Chief defeated The Prizefighter in a Last Standing Match.

Gresh Unleashed Podcast @GreshUnleashed 🤷🏽‍♂️ I mean if that “report” is true, Kevin Owens did slap that man Roman Reigns like he owed him money🤷🏽‍♂️ I mean if that “report” is true, Kevin Owens did slap that man Roman Reigns like he owed him money 😂🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/hTqki3kLbq

Though a rumored backstage disturbance at Survivor Series 2022 threatened to put Owens' title challenge in jeopardy, events at last week's WWE RAW have cleared things up. Kevin Owens defeated Bloodline's Jey Uso in the show's main event, further strengthening his chances of becoming Reigns' next challenger.

What do you make of Vince Russo's thoughts on Kevin Owens? Do let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes