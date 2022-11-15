Popular 4-Time champion joins Damage CTRL's team for upcoming WarGames match

After Damage CTRL's IYO SKY defeated Dana Brooke on RAW, Mia Yim clarified that she picked sides at Survivor Series WarGames - but it was with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Not too long after, the heel stable found its fifth member as four-time champion Rhea Ripley said that she was joining the team:

Rhea Ripley was the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion and then became the NXT Women's Champion. On the main roster, she won the RAW Women's Title in 2021 and had a brief run with Nikki Cross (then known as Nikki A.S.H.) as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

This is undoubtedly the best addition that Damage CTRL could have asked for. Ripley is also quite experienced inside the WarGames match stipulation, having competed in it twice.

The first was in 2019 when she led her team to victory against Shayna Baszler's team. The following year, she was on Shotzi's team on the losing end to Candice LeRae's team.

Either way, Ripley presents a wealth of experience, and it will be interesting to see how significant a role she plays as a member of Damage CTRL's Survivor Series team.

