Popular duo is no longer talking to each other; had a big falling out after WWE release 

A controversial former WWE star confirmed that he had a falling out with his tag team partner, and they haven't been on talking terms. In a recent interview, Enzo Amore said that he and Big Cass have gone their separate ways for good.

For those unaware, Amore and Cass were partners in WWE from 2013 until mid-2017, when the company decided to split them up. Although they never won tag team gold in the company, they were among the most popular duos at the time, with Enzo Amore's catchphrases, in particular, being a rage with fans.

Both Cass and Amore were shown the door by 2018. Although they tagged along with each other for a few shows in 2019, the association was very short-lived. In a recent appearance on the Julian Dorey podcast, Enzo Amore confirmed that the duo had a falling out soon after their release from WWE.

Amore explained that their controversies impacted each other and gradually weakened their relationship to the point that they haven't even met in years.

"I haven’t seen this guy in years. We actually had a falling out on the way out of WWE. On my way out the door. I was not friends with him anymore. And [What happened?] Uh, it took a toll on us, man. Just being tag team partners. Everything that he did, everything that I did, it was married. So when you get in trouble, I get in trouble. When I get in trouble, you get in trouble. When it’s one thing after another, bro, you know, you’re a tag team partner. You’re married to each other, as we say in my business," said Enzo Amore. (H/T - ITR Wrestling)

Ex-WWE star Enzo Amore says Big Cass had a drinking problem

Elsewhere in the chat, Enzo Amore opened up about Big Cass having a drinking problem. Amore recalled an incident when the AEW star missed a signing event and was found passed out after a drinking session in a hotel room.

"I call my homies in Chicago to go check on him at the hotel room. Dude, I'm FaceTiming him. Bro, there's fu**ing two 30 racks between the time that I saw Cass at 10 p.m. at night and this next morning, he's cleared two 30 racks, three bottles of Jack, cases of wine. No human can drink this much except for fu**ing Andre the Giant and probably Big Cass."

Considering Cass has been thriving in All Elite Wrestling and Amore is occupied on the indie circuit, coupled with their strained personal relationship, it's safe to say a reunion between them is unlikely.

