Popular duo unhappy with WWE's Elimination Chamber decision; secure a dominant win on RAW

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark faced the team of Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Hartwell and LeRae faced The Kabuki Warriors, consisting of Asuka and Kairi Sane, for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the Elimination Chamber kick-off show. During the latest episode of RAW, Baszler and Stark voiced their frustration over Hartwell and LeRae getting a title shot before them. They issued a stern warning to the entire women's tag team division, making it clear that they are determined to become new champions.

The match kicked off with a brisk pace, showcasing Baszler and Stark's effective teamwork through frequent tags. LeRae demonstrated resilience with a well-executed Codebreaker and tagged in Hartwell. While Hartwell took control of Stark, she did not notice the blind tag to Baszler. Shayna then swiftly applied the Kirifuda Clutch on Hartwell, securing a dominant victory for their team.

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark have clearly stated their ambitions on the Road to WrestleMania 40. It will be intriguing to see if they receive a title shot against The Kabuki Warriors in the near future.

