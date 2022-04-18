Popular ex-WWE star '100%' ready to return and 'job' to Goldberg in Saudi Arabia

Matt Cardona is okay with doing the 'job' to Goldberg in a potential WWE return, as per his latest tweet.

The former Zack Ryder was let go by WWE in 2020. He has since done incredibly well for himself outside the WWE umbrella. Cardona is currently the most popular wrestler on the independent scene.

The former WWE Superstar isn't ruling out a return, though. He recently did a Q&A session on his official Twitter handle and answered a bunch of fan questions. A fan asked Cardona if he would be willing to return to WWE, only to 'job' to Goldberg. Cardona made it clear in his response that he would be 100% onboard with the booking.

Goldberg previously defeated The Fiend in Saudi Arabia

In early 2020, Goldberg challenged The Fiend for his Universal title at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. The eventual match lasted three minutes, with the WWE Hall of Famer making short work of The Fiend.

The loss hurt Bray Wyatt's standing on the WWE roster and he never fully recovered from the same. A year later, Wyatt was let go by WWE in quite possibly the biggest release of the year.

Matt Cardona has had major praise for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in the recent past. He had huge potential to become a top star in WWE but was never given a big push in the main event scene. Cardona recently spoke about a possible WWE return, and had the following to say:

“If Vince McMahon called me, or Bruce Prichard or John Laurinaitis called me, of course I would pick up, of course I would have a conversation. Why wouldn’t I? I’d be lying right now if I said I never want to wrestle at Madison Square Garden or I never want to wrestle at WrestleMania again. Anybody who says that is f**king lying, quite frankly." []H/T WrestleTalk]

Goldberg last wrestled in WWE at the 2022 Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. It seems unlikely that he will return to the ring, but stranger things have happened in WWE in the past.

What would be your reaction if WWE brings back Matt Cardona and books him in a squash match in Saudi Arabia?

