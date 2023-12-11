Popular ex-WWE star gives update on when he's leaving the indies

Former WWE star Matt Cardona, widely recognized by fans as Zack Ryder, recently discussed his future aspirations.

Following a 15-year stint with the company, Cardona parted ways with WWE in 2020. He has since established himself as one of the top stars of the independent wrestling circuit under the moniker 'The Indy God.'

A Twitter user recently shared a message expressing hope that Cardona would never depart from the Indies. In response, Matt Cardona conveyed that he does plan to leave the Independent circuit, clarifying that the departure isn't imminent, at least for now.

"I will…but not yet," Cardona wrote.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Intercontinental Champion.

Former WWE star Dolph Ziggler wants to fight Matt Cardona

Nic Nemeth, also known as Dolph Ziggler, recently talked about his future aspirations following his WWE release.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Nemeth discussed having various options, including AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and several independent promotions. He's also contemplating following in the footsteps of his close friend, Matt Cardona, and expressed an interest in potentially facing him in a match down the line.

"Legitimately, if Zack Ryder (Cardona) wasn't out there, I don't know that I'd be like, 'Oh, I wanna do my own thing for a little bit.' I want to go fight him, but also not be tied down to another company right away. But I really want to beat him up with no rules, everybody filming. I'm not going to get arrested afterward. Like, it's all legally signed paperwork," Nemeth said.

It would be intriguing to see if we witness a potential showdown between these two stars in the future.

