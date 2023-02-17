Popular faction could reunite at Elimination Chamber 2023 to attack Brock Lesnar, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks Hurt Business could reunite at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 to help Bobby Lashley defeat Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate and The All-Mighty have been embroiled in a heated feud over the last few months. The shocking developments during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, where Lashley eliminated Lesnar, sent fans into a frenzy. Soon enough, Brock Lesnar challenged Bobby Lashley for a match at the February PLE, which the latter accepted.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo argued that Elimination Chamber 2023 could be the right stage to reunite The Hurt Business. He explained that if WWE wanted to prolong the feud until WrestleMania 39, having the stable cost Lesnar the match could be a logical move.

"What you could do is this. Let's face it, bro. They both have UFC backgrounds. What if this is where Hurt Business has their impact? And if you go to WrestleMania, it's either in a cage or in an octagon? Maybe that's where they are going," said Vince Russo (17:26 - 17:47)

Gunther is eager to wrestle Brock Lesnar

One of the best moments from Royal Rumble 2023, which generated a massive reaction from the live crowd, was Gunther and Brock Lesnar's face-off during the Men's Rumble bout. Since then, fans have been clamoring to see the two behemoths get inside the ring for a one-on-one contest.

While appearing on the After The Bell podcast, the IC Champion himself said he was looking forward to seeing the match materialize sometime down the line.

"I've mentioned it before. That's a match I definitely want to have at some point in my career. And there was a lot of talk about it going on, especially online. Sometimes, things online don't translate to life. I think that little moment I had with him there, that was all I needed right now. That was just the real-life confirmation that would make sense, that people are up for this," said Gunther.

Considering Lesnar's feud with Lashley could continue until WrestleMania 39, a match between him and The Ring General could only become a reality later in the year.

