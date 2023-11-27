Popular faction reunites after 4 years outside WWE

WWE has built many top factions over the past several decades. One such faction was destined for greatness before the creative team fumbled them on the main roster. They finally reunited for the first time in four years outside WWE.

The fans have seen top teams like The Shield, Damage CTRL, and The Judgment Day make it big in WWE in recent years. All three factions have won a lot of gold on the main roster.

Similarly, fans expected Sanity to become a big force in the company. Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, Killian Dain, Sawyer Fulton, and Nikki Cross teamed up in NXT and went on a great run as part of the brand.

Wolfe and Young became the NXT Tag Team Champions before the faction was moved to the main roster. However, things did not work out well for them, and the members were eventually released, excluding Nikki Cross.

Sanity reunited for the first time in four years on the PROGRESS Wrestling promotion. The male members of the group got together as Big Damo, Axel Tischer, and Eric Young at the VENDETTA event.

Check out the tweet announcing their reunion below:

"⚔️ SAnitY have reunited for the first time in FOUR YEARS!! 👊 Big Damo, Axel Tischer and the debuting Eric Young face The Smokin’ Aces & Bullit today at #VENDETTA!" PROGRESS Wrestling shared.

Expand Tweet

It is great to see the top factions back in the ring together. They tried to make it big separately before reuniting in PROGRESS Wrestling. Fans will hope to see them perform well on the promotion soon.

Nikki Cross is the only Sanity member still in WWE

Nikki Cross worked with Sanity for some time before the group moved to WWE's main roster. She tried to make it big in the Women’s division, but her initial work went unnoticed.

Cross underwent a gimmick change that saw her become Nikki A.S.H. and pick up a surprising RAW Women’s Championship win. Overall, Nikki Cross has won the RAW Women's Championship once and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles thrice. Additionally, she won the 24/7 Championship eleven times in her career.

Cross does not seem to have a direction on Monday Night RAW, as she is mostly used as an enhancement talent and appears on some episodes to build a storyline. However, she has enjoyed quite a bit of success with WWE, unlike the other members of Sanity.

Do you want to see Sanity return to the Stamford-based promotion sometime soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here