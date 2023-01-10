Popular faction seemingly set to appear on WWE RAW tonight

The O.C. reformed in WWE in October last year to help AJ Styles fend off The Judgment Day. The trio even took on the male members of the latter team at Crown Jewel in 2022.

After losing their six-man tag bout in Riyadh, the trio have fallen off the card and their appearances on weekly television were cut short. However, Styles, Gallows and Anderson might be ready to inject themselves back into the the red brand.

Karl Anderson teased the faction's return to RAW via a tweet that read:

"Birmingham, Alabama #WWERaw @WWE #theOC"

While the former Bullet Club stars have not done much of substance since their loss at the Saudi Arabia event, Styles picked up a victory over Finn Balor at Survivor Series Wargames, and the feud between the two groups is seemingly over.

Additionally, Karl Anderson will have just returned from Japan after performing at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17, where he lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga. Neither Styles nor Gallows accompanied him to the event.

What does WWE have in store for AJ Styles in 2023?

AJ Styles is one of the longest-tenured full-time talents in the industry, still active and going strong.

When a fan asked in December whether The Phenomenal One has an opponent set for this year's WrestleMania 39, Styles had this to say:

"My job is not to find out what I'm doing at WM39. Mine is to prepare for the idea which is presented to me in WM39."

Last year at WrestleMania, The Phenomenal One took on Edge in a decent bout, part of a bigger story between the two industry legends. Their feud kickstarted The Rated-R Superstar's faction formation, The Judgment Day, which later grew to be a four-member clan.

Styles got back into the picture in October 2022 after teasing an altercation with Finn Balor before bringing back Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for support.

While there has been no word as to what Styles is going to do at the Show of Shows this year, the fact of the matter is that the former two-time WWE Champion usually delivers in any bout offered to him.

Poll : Do you think AJ Styles and The O.C. will be featured significantly at WrestleMania 39? Yes No 0 votes