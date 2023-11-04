Popular female star allegedly kept Randy Orton "out of trouble" while traveling together

A popular female superstar used to travel with Randy Orton between WWE shows and allegedly kept him out of trouble on various occasions.

Former WWE Superstar Maven recently shared a video on his YouTube channel in which he talked about the differences between working on RAW and SmackDown. At one point, Maven revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler used to travel with him and Randy Orton between shows back in the day.

According to Maven, Stacy Keibler was the "voice of reason" back then and was basically keeping them out of trouble during their time on the road.

Check out his full comment below:

"I had some of my best moments in life riding in those cars with him. Now, along with riding with Randy, occasionally, other people would jump in the car with us as well. One of the ones that rode with us frequently was Stacy Keibler. Now, Stacy was always great to have because she kept Randy and I on our toes and out of trouble. She was a lot of times, the voice of reason, and she was the one that made sure that whenever we were doing something, it wasn't to the point where we were going to be inhibited from getting to our next location. So, I thank you for that Stacy," Maven said. [11:16 - 11:51]

Randy Orton and Stacy Keibler were an on-screen couple in early 2005

In February 2005, Randy Orton and Stacy Keibler began appearing together on WWE TV on a regular basis. The duo got into an on-screen relationship, but it unfortunately did not last long.

Orton began targeting The Undertaker on the road to WrestleMania 21. On an episode of RAW, he hit an RKO on Keibler in an attempt to demonstrate how ruthless he could become in his quest to end The Phenom's streak at The Show of Shows.

