Popular female star wants to attend John Cena's final WWE match

A female star has expressed her desire to attend John Cena's final WWE match. Former WWE Superstar Peyton Royce aka Cassie Lee says Cena was her childhood crush and she would love to witness his final match in person.

Cena is mere weeks away from wrestling his last WWE match. He has had a legendary career, with WWE itself referring to him as the greatest superstar of all time on multiple occasions.

Former WWE Superstars Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay recently appeared on TMZ Sports' Inside The Ring and opened up about Cena's last match. Cassie Lee revealed that she had a crush on Cena when she was a kid.

“I also had a big crush on John Cena. Anyone from my childhood would tell you that.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

When Cassie Lee was asked to make a prediction for John Cena's last match, here's what she said in response:

"I can't, but I want to be there. I would love to be there for it, but No, I don't."

John Cena's retirement tour has been incredibly underwhelming

Cena's shocking heel turn in early 2025 took the wrestling world by storm, with many comparing the turn to that of Hulk Hogan's in 1996. Unfortunately, it all went downhill from there. For months on end, Cena struggled as a heel and WWE finally turned him babyface again. Cena took a shot at The Rock while he turned babyface, calling him out for disappearing after his heel turn.

John Cena should've never turned heel in the first place. He's in his element as a pure babyface legend that the people love. This is who he is.

Cena went on to lose the Undisputed WWE title to Cody Rhodes on Night 2 of SummerSlam 2025. He was then attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar in one of the most shocking moments of the year. Lesnar went on to defeat Cena at Wrestlepalooza. Cena is now set to wrestle AJ Styles one last time at Crown Jewel in Perth.

