Popular female WWE star is avoiding Naomi after being seen with her husband Jimmy Uso

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 09, 2025 21:44 GMT
Jimmy Uso and Naomi (Image Credits: Naomi on X)
Jimmy Uso and Naomi (Image Credits: Naomi on X)

With Naomi currently absent from WWE TV, her husband, Jimmy Uso, recently jumped ship from SmackDown to RAW. He shared a brief moment with Rhea Ripley after the cameras stopped rolling this week.

Jimmy Uso saved his brother Jey Uso on last week's Monday Night RAW from the hands of The Vision. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker once again unleashed hell on the former World Heavyweight Champion before Big Jim made the save. This week on the red brand, The Usos addressed the Brons before a tag team match between the two teams was made official for Wrestlepalooza.

On X/Twitter, a photo of Jimmy and Ripley quickly caught the attention of Naomi, to whom The Eradicator responded. Ripley stated that she wants no part of the drama involving the former Women's World Champion's husband.

"Ain’t here for da drama," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's reply to Naomi:

Rikishi has big hopes for Jimmy Uso

Rikishi spoke about his son Jimmy Uso and praised him. He said that the former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion will find his way out in due time after having already won the hearts of the WWE Universe.

Speaking in an interview, the Hall of Famer said:

"I always say Big Jim, Big Jim is a talented guy. You know, he's a very talented kid, one of my sons. In due time, I think Big Jim is going to find his way out there and win, win the hearts, into the fans. He's already done, but to be able to see the boys get off, do their own deals as single competitors. You know, as a wrestler, it's a challenging feeling, but it's a feeling that you must try, right? Because you don't want to be that, 'We're popular as a tag team.' But, now, as pro wrestlers, you know, you want to venture out there, and you want to try and if it flops, then that's what it is. But if not, you never know,"

The Usos will look to get their hands raised against The Vision at Wrestlepalooza 2025.

