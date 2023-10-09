Popular football star gets severely punished for copying WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin

American Football star Stefon Diggs recently did 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's popular WWE celebration during an NFL game.

During the recent NFL encounter between Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Bills' wide receiver Stefon Diggs did the iconic Stone Austin celebration.

After scoring a touchdown, the popular football star got beers from the crowd and smashed them together. Diggs unfortunately ended up on the receiving side of a $13,659 fine by the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills defeated The Dolphins 48-20 in a convincing performance.

WWE legend Ricky Steamboat talked to higher-ups about Stone Cold Steve Austin's potential

Stone Cold Steve Austin was involved in a feud with Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat during the early stages of his career.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Steamboat revealed that he recognized Austin's talents during their feud and personally went to higher-ups to talk about the Texas Rattlesnake's potential.

"My very last match, I was working for WCW at the time in 1994, was with Steve Austin in Roanoke, Virginia, okay, and it was for the United States Championship. That's when I hurt my back. Prior to that, I went into the office and said, 'This kid Austin, he's got it.' He's got the "it" thing. You know, he knows what he's doing. He knows how to work. He's got great timing, and all his mechanics,'" Steamboat said.

The legend added that he was pleased to see Austin's rise in WWE.

"So I thought then that he had it. And, when I hurt my back and I decided to go out and it was 20 years, and I decided to go out of the business, the next thing I knew, he was in WWE, and he became Stone Cold, and then the rest is history. But I knew when we were working with the other company that this kid's got it."

It's safe to say that Austin was able to live up to his potential as he went on to become one of the biggest stars in the business.

