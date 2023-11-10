Popular NJPW star confirms talks with WWE

New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) star Hikuleo recently revealed that he had talks with WWE earlier this year.

Hikuleo had a 'Loser Leaves Japan' match against Jay White earlier this year. During that period, there were rumors about external interest from various promotions in the former.

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Hikuleo shared that the match and these reports added an intriguing layer to the bout's build-up.

According to Fightful, the former NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion also mentioned that he was considering his options for departure from Japan, including preliminary talks with WWE.

Ultimately, the former Bullet Club member opted to stay with NJPW, feeling that it was where he truly belonged.

The full interview will be released today on the YouTube channel 'Fightful Wrestling with Sean Ross Sapp.'

Rocky Romero is not sure about former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone's future

Mercedes Mone has been out of action since May due to an injury.

During an interview with WrestlePurists, Rocky Romero was asked about Mone's future. The NJPW star said he was unsure about what she wanted to do after returning from injury.

"There’s definitely still communication and I mean obviously though, I don’t know what she’s gonna wanna do when she comes back for sure. Especially coming back from a serious injury, you know? And that maybe messed up her timeframe of what she wanted to do and how she wanted to do it so, I really couldn’t say or speak for her, you know? I don’t think it would be fair," Romero said.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the former IWGP Women's Champion.

Would you like to see Hikuleo in WWE someday? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here