  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jey Uso
  • Popular non-wrestling star predicts that Jey Uso will defeat Logan Paul at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Popular non-wrestling star predicts that Jey Uso will defeat Logan Paul at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 20, 2025 05:59 GMT
Logan Paul will challenge Jey Uso (Image via WWE.com)
Logan Paul will challenge Jey Uso (Image via WWE.com)

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend, the coveted World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line between Jey Uso and Logan Paul. NBA star Tyrese Haliburton gave his prediction for the match.

Ad

On the latest episode of RAW, WWE aired a video of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee interviewing the Pacers player. They announced that Tyrese Haliburton will be a playable character in WWE 2K25 as part of the Dunk & Destruction Pack. He was also asked whether he ever thought that his rivalry with Jalen Brunson on SmackDown last year would get to this point.

Tyrese said he was excited about it and that it's a special rivalry he's excited to be a part of. He added that he was looking forward to it. Pat McAfee asked him how it feels to take on the Knicks. Haliburton said he was excited to be a part of it and that he understood the hatred between the fan bases.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Michael Cole then asked him for his prediction for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Tyrese Haliburton stated that he would've loved to pick Logan Paul over Jey Uso as the winner since the latter was the one who brought him to WWE. However, he said he was going with four letters, one word, Yeet! This means he picked Jey Uso.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications