Popular non-wrestling star predicts that Jey Uso will defeat Logan Paul at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend, the coveted World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line between Jey Uso and Logan Paul. NBA star Tyrese Haliburton gave his prediction for the match.

On the latest episode of RAW, WWE aired a video of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee interviewing the Pacers player. They announced that Tyrese Haliburton will be a playable character in WWE 2K25 as part of the Dunk & Destruction Pack. He was also asked whether he ever thought that his rivalry with Jalen Brunson on SmackDown last year would get to this point.

Tyrese said he was excited about it and that it's a special rivalry he's excited to be a part of. He added that he was looking forward to it. Pat McAfee asked him how it feels to take on the Knicks. Haliburton said he was excited to be a part of it and that he understood the hatred between the fan bases.

Michael Cole then asked him for his prediction for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Tyrese Haliburton stated that he would've loved to pick Logan Paul over Jey Uso as the winner since the latter was the one who brought him to WWE. However, he said he was going with four letters, one word, Yeet! This means he picked Jey Uso.

