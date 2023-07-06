Popular promoter calls out WWE for stealing his idea at recent show

WWE brought back its formerly retired Underground segment on the latest episode of NXT. However, a popular promoter was not happy with the company airing what he called "fake Bloodsport."

WEW Underground was first introduced by the company with Shane McMahon as its host and booker in 2020. The segment was soon scrapped, but fans have seen it re-emerge now and then.

The recent episode of NXT saw the company bring back the segment for a match between Eddy Thorpe and Damon Kemp. However, it was the moment when Gable Steveson unleashed on everyone with suplexes that stole the segment.

Following the show, Josh Barnett took to Twitter to claim that the company had brought back a segment they copied from him. He added that no amount of money and production could match his version known as "Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport."

"Oh look, fake Bloodsport is back. Thank you for showing the world that this kind of thing has legs (we knew that already) and that even with 10x the money and production there is still only one Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport."

For those who may not know, Barnett is a popular MMA fighter, wrestler, commentator, and promoter. He has appeared in some big wrestling promotions, including TNA (Impact Wrestling) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

Josh Barnett hosted the GCW Bloodsport event of 2019 for Game Changer Wrestling, following which it became a popular segment in the promotion. Jon Moxley is one of the big names who has featured in Bloodsport matches.

WWE is teasing a massive Brother vs. Brother match for an upcoming event

Many fans are aware of the fact that Damon Kemp was once a part of Diamond Mine before he went against The Creed Brothers. Fans also know about Gable Steveson’s achievements in the Olympics, and how he is being seen as a top future star for the company.

What many WWE fans do not know is that Kemp and Steveson are brothers in real life. The two men have been working on NXT for some time, but WWE has never mentioned that they are brothers. Things could soon change onscreen as they are entering a rivalry against each other.

Steveson could make his in-ring debut against his elder brother on the NXT Great American Bash later this month. It would be great to see the Omplyian go head to head again with his own brother to make a mark in WWE.

