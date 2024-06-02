Popular RAW star leaving WWE following contract expiry next week, says veteran, would be "dumb"

Multiple WWE Superstars' contracts are reportedly expiring in the upcoming few days. A wrestling veteran believes one of these wrestlers' departure from the company would be a bad idea.

The superstar in question is Chad Gable. The leader of Alpha Academy will reportedly become a free agent on June 7th as his contract will expire, and he has yet to agree with the Stamford-based company on a new deal. Since the RAW star is getting significant television time on the red brand, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan claimed it would be "dumb" for him to leave.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, the TNA legend disclosed that he does not see Gable getting better creative treatment in AEW. Meanwhile, he pointed out that the 38-year-old is currently doing the "best work of his career," and has no reason to depart WWE:

"He ain't going nowhere. Nope. [I could see AEW using him well.] I couldn't. If Vince was still there, I could see him leaving. But because Vince is not there and they're letting him do what he's doing right now, which is the best work of his career, no way is he leaving. That'd be dumb," he said. [36:04 - 36:24]

Chad Gable recently turned heel on WWE RAW

After failing to dethrone the Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Chad Gable turned heel and attacked the former member of The Bloodline. At King and Queen of the Ring, the leader of Alpha Academy squared off against Zayn and Bronson Reed for the title. However, he lost again as the champion retained.

Since Gable's heel turn, tension has escalated within Alpha Academy. The former RAW Tag Team Champion has been brazenly mistreating Maxxine Dupri, Akira Tozawa, and Otis. Last Monday, he attempted to whip Otis with his belt before Maxxine and Sami Zayn interfered. Rumors now suggest Otis could turn on his master. Meanwhile, other rumors claim Gable could ally with The Creed Brothers.

With Gable's storyline with Alpha Academy and Sami Zayn being one of the main factor on the red brand, it would be surprising to see the 38-year-old leave WWE when his contract reportedly expires next week.

