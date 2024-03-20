Popular RAW Tag Team make surprise appearance on WWE NXT and issue massive challenge

The Alpha Academy duo of Otis and Tozawa, along with Maxxine Dupri, made an unexpected appearance during the latest episode of WWE NXT.

After failing to qualify for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match set for Wrestlemania 40, Otis and Tozawa showed up on WWE NXT with their sights set on the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Otis and Tozawa confronted the current champions, Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker, expressing their intention to participate in the ongoing tag team tournament to determine the number one contenders for NXT Stand & Deliver. However, Corbin dismissed their aspirations, stating that they were too late to enter the tournament.

Maxxine Dupri said that they wanted to earn their way into the title picture and issued a challenge for a match against the champions next week. They proposed that if they win, they should be added to the triple threat match at NXT Stand & Deliver. Corbin and Breakker promptly accepted their challenge.

It will be interesting to see if Alpha Academy can cause an upset against the champions and secure their spot in the title match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

