Popular second-generation WWE star details recent heartbreaking injury

A top WWE Superstar reflected on the recent injury that has been plagued before her in-ring return.

The name in question is Arianna Grace, who is a second-generation superstar and the daughter of Santino Marella. She was out of in-ring action since the October 14th, 2022, episode of NXT LVL Up.

The star returned to the Stamford-based promotion in September 2023 during a NXT house show in Melbourne, Florida. During her time away from the squared circle, Grace embarked on a glamorous journey, competing in the Miss Universe Canada pageant.

Upon her return to the ring at the NXT Live event in Melbourne, the star gracefully strutted before the adoring crowd with a shimmering sash and a dazzling crown.

The second-generation superstar currently portrays the same moniker as 'Miss NXT' on television. Resuming her in-ring prowess after a hiatus, Arianna Grace has faced off against formidable opponents like Gigi Dolin, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley.

In a candid conversation with Taylor Wilde on the Wilde On podcast, Santino Marella's daughter delved into the details of her recent injury.

"We were in training and it was just a practice match at the PC, and it was off of a lockup. Yeah, I went forward, the girl turned and it was just two different momentums and [my knee] snapped. I felt like a big pop but it didn’t hurt," Grace said. [H/T - Fightful]

Santino Marella hopes to see daughter on WWE's main roster soon

On the Refin' It Up podcast, the former WWE superstar Santino Marella expressed his unwavering belief in his daughter Arianna Grace's potential to conquer the main roster in 2024.

With a heart full of pride, he envisioned himself attending WrestleMania not as an active participant but as a proud father, witnessing his daughter's meteoric rise to stardom.

"I can’t wait to go to WrestleMania with my daughter in a match, and it’s gonna be so much more fun than going to WrestleMania to participate. Just to go as a dad, you know?… I’m hoping she’s called up sometime next year. She’s gonna do well. I’m pretty sure that my lens is objective. It’s not just because she’s my daughter," Marella said.

It remains to be seen what World Wrestling Entertainment has planned for Arianna Grace upon her return from her injury.

