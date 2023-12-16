Popular SmackDown star pens heartwarming message to WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio turned 49 this past Monday, December 11. He is currently out of action as he was working through a torn meniscus for about three months. He is expected to be on the bench for a few more weeks.

The Master of the 619 was last seen on SmackDown being taken out by former Latino World Order member Santos Escobar. It appears Zelina Vega is not taking Escobar's side in the inevitable clash upon Mysterio's return.

Off-screen as well, Vega has often cited The Biggest Little Man of WWE as her "hero," and she penned an elaborate post on Instagram with a photo dump of their time together since her arrival to the Stamford-based promotion.

Check it out below:

"A very Happy (belated) Birthday to someone I am honored to call my hero, friend and familia. 2014 to where we are now.. whoddathunkit?! Love you @619iamlucha you’ll never know how much you inspire me everyday.. personally and professionally. Thank you for everything you are for so many people. Hope you had a wonderful bday with La Reina @619reyna," Zelina Vega wrote.

Rey Mysterio to retire from WWE in 2025?

During WrestleMania 39 weekend, Rey Mysterio gave a time frame for when he plans to call it a career. He stated that when he turns 50, he could hang up his boots.

On Night One of WWE's annual extravaganza this year, he defeated Dominik Mysterio in what many would say was his best match at the Show of Shows to date. The next year's WrestleMania could see him take on Santos Escobar.

The lucha legend once again spelled out his retirement plans when conversing with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour ahead of Crown Jewel earlier this year. He revealed that if his body can keep up, he wouldn't mind pushing back:

"Obviously, the way I've been working for the past 34 years, I've modified my work a lot, for the best, but still being able to invest the audience in watching Rey Mysterio," he said. "I always like to come up, create moves that fans can say, 'Wow, he's still doing it.' That's part of my growth and has part of what's been keeping me healthy to be able to keep doing what I do. Sometimes they tell me, 'Bro, you don't have to keep doing this thing [where] you slide underneath the ropes and hit the ground.' But I love doing it, I like giving the fans always something special." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

At NXT Deadline, Rey Mysterio made a one-off appearance, showing support to Dragon Lee as the latter dethroned "Dirty" Dom to capture the NXT North American Championship.

