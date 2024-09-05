Popular star admits having "FOMO" following WWE exit

The WWE locker room is often portrayed as a hectic place, and anything can happen backstage. Superstars are still very involved behind the scenes and in the company's social environment, with many close friends and couples on the roster. One fan favorite revealed that she had "FOMO" after her departure.

Kayla Braxton joined WWE in October 2016 and left the company in June 2014. She hosted several shows on all brands, conducted backstage interviews, and made ring announcements. When she left this summer, there was immediate talk about her future. The 33-year-old recently booked the role of Crystal in Clark Duke's Stranglehold action-horror movie. Braxton has not yet appeared in any wrestling promotions.

Kayla talked about her life after WWE departure during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight. She admitted to having FOMO in her post-WWE life when she watch shows and friends posting about matches.

"I feel really good. I think anytime you’re somewhere for so long and it becomes such a big part of your life, I think it was difficult for me to know how I was going to feel when I stepped away. I’ve had a little bit of FOMO when I see the show is on, or see my friends posting about their matches and stuff backstage, but I feel really good. I think I made the right decision. It was definitely time for me to go," Kayla Braxton said.

She continued and opened up about her departure:

"There was nothing negative about my reason for leaving. It was just done everything I can do there, I’ve hit the ceiling at this time. At that point, I was just kind of wasting my time, and I think everybody else’s time. Someone else could be moving into my spot, and then I could be moving on to the next part of my life. So I’m really at peace with it."

Kayla Braxton had a major WWE send-off

Kayla Braxton finished up with the Stamford-based promotion on the June 28, 2024 edition of SmackDown. She announced weeks prior that she was leaving the company and had already given her notice.

The final SmackDown of June was held at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City. Braxton was given a big post-show send-off that included Cody Rhodes.

WWE was the first wrestling company that Braxton worked for. She recently made curious remarks on her future in the industry.

