Popular star could finally dethrone Dominik Mysterio; according to legendary wrestling  personality (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter feels Dragon Lee will win the NXT North American Championship from Dominik Mysterio this weekend at NXT Deadline.

NXT star Wes Lee was supposed to face Dirty Dom for the title. However, he was sidelined due to an injury, which gave Dragon Lee a shot at the North American Championship.

This week on Smack Talk, Bill Apter mentioned that with the recent losses, Lee will be the underdog heading into the match. He felt that many people would not bet on his chances, which could be the reason why Dragon Lee could finally dethrone Dominik Mysterio.

"I think people are gonna expect him to lose and he's gonna win." [From 43:51 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

It will be interesting to see how the match turns out, given that Rey Mysterio, who has been out with an injury, will be at ringside with Dragon Lee against his son.

Are you excited for NXT Deadline? Let us know in the comments section below.

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here