Popular star last seen at WrestleMania could return to challenge Seth Rollins, according to RAW announcer

WWE announcer Corey Graves mentioned that it would be interesting to see if Logan Paul challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

This week on RAW, Seth Rollins has issued an Open Challenge to anyone brave enough to step up to the champ. It is also interesting to note that WWE has advertised Logan Paul's return for the same episode of Monday Night RAW, and the two former rivals might cross paths.

This week on After the Bell, Graves mentioned that the two stars have a lot of history. He also claimed that The Maverick could return and start chasing the World Heavyweight Championship.

"Think back to the magic that was created at WrestleMania this year when Rollins and Logan Paul went one on one. What if Logan Paul is the one to accept the Open Challenge? Logan Paul doesn't do anything in a small way. Everything about Logan Paul is grandiose, it's big, it's for the social media world, it's global. What if Logan Paul accepts the challenge? I dig it. I think it's a really cool idea. That's an interesting possibility." [From 14:53 to 15:19]

Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor at WWE Money in the Bank

This past week on RAW, Finn Balor called out Seth Rollins. He accused The Visionary of destroying his push, back in 2016 by injuring him.

Balor claimed that he was done with Rollins stealing his spotlight and wanted retribution. The Champion stated that he was getting better, while Finn was getting bitter about the past. Finally, the two men have decided to settle their differences in a title match at Money in the Bank.

The premium live event will emanate from London's famous O2 Arena on July 1.

