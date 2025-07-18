  • home icon
Popular star petitions WWE to move back to RAW following Rhea Ripley's recent remarks

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 18, 2025 23:15 GMT
Rhea Ripley on RAW (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley on RAW [Picture courtesy: WWE.com]

Rhea Ripley made shocking remarks in a recent social media update. Reacting to The Eradicator's comments, backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley petitioned the wrestling promotion to move her back to Monday Night RAW.

The two stars share a great dynamic and can often be seen playfully flirting via social media updates. However, earlier today, the former member of The Judgment Day shared a quirky response to WWE official Daphanie LaShaunn's X/Twitter post about catching someone breaking the rules. Rhea noted that if she got caught, her next move would be to kiss the female referee.

Ripley's X/Twitter update caught Cathy Kelley's attention. In response, she quote-tweeted the post and petitioned to be sent back to Monday Night RAW from SmackDown. The 36-year-old jokingly noted that The Eradicator had moved on from her amid Kelley's absence from the red brand.

"Petition for @wwe to put me back on Mondays. She’s already moved on 😩😭," Kelley wrote.

You can check out Cathy Kelley's tweet below:

Wrestling veteran shares intriguing opinion about Rhea Ripley's in-ring work

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently advised The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez to make full use of her size advantage against smaller opponents.

Speaking in a recent edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, wrestling veteran Vince Russo noted that Rhea Ripley had a similar issue of selling for opponents much smaller than her. The ex-WWE head writer added that the former Women's World Champion should also follow the advice Kevin Nash gave to Raquel Rodriguez.

"I gotta be honest, Rhea Ripley is in that same category as far as I am concerned. Absolutely. How many times have we spoken about Rhea Ripley selling to somebody half her size? We talked about that every single week. When it comes to 'big man' psychology, I would listen to Kevin Nash," Russo said.
You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

The Eradicator is booked for a title match at WWE SummerSlam. She will wrestle IYO SKY and the Women's World Champion, Naomi, for the title in a Triple Threat Match. Only time will tell if Ripley can finally win back the gold at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
