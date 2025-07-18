Popular star petitions WWE to move back to RAW following Rhea Ripley's recent remarks

Rhea Ripley made shocking remarks in a recent social media update. Reacting to The Eradicator's comments, backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley petitioned the wrestling promotion to move her back to Monday Night RAW.The two stars share a great dynamic and can often be seen playfully flirting via social media updates. However, earlier today, the former member of The Judgment Day shared a quirky response to WWE official Daphanie LaShaunn's X/Twitter post about catching someone breaking the rules. Rhea noted that if she got caught, her next move would be to kiss the female referee.Ripley's X/Twitter update caught Cathy Kelley's attention. In response, she quote-tweeted the post and petitioned to be sent back to Monday Night RAW from SmackDown. The 36-year-old jokingly noted that The Eradicator had moved on from her amid Kelley's absence from the red brand.&quot;Petition for @wwe to put me back on Mondays. She’s already moved on 😩😭,&quot; Kelley wrote. You can check out Cathy Kelley's tweet below: Wrestling veteran shares intriguing opinion about Rhea Ripley's in-ring workWWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently advised The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez to make full use of her size advantage against smaller opponents.Speaking in a recent edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, wrestling veteran Vince Russo noted that Rhea Ripley had a similar issue of selling for opponents much smaller than her. The ex-WWE head writer added that the former Women's World Champion should also follow the advice Kevin Nash gave to Raquel Rodriguez.&quot;I gotta be honest, Rhea Ripley is in that same category as far as I am concerned. Absolutely. How many times have we spoken about Rhea Ripley selling to somebody half her size? We talked about that every single week. When it comes to 'big man' psychology, I would listen to Kevin Nash,&quot; Russo said.You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below: The Eradicator is booked for a title match at WWE SummerSlam. She will wrestle IYO SKY and the Women's World Champion, Naomi, for the title in a Triple Threat Match. Only time will tell if Ripley can finally win back the gold at The Biggest Party of the Summer.