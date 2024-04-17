Popular star's wife "wants to come back" to WWE

A popular WWE star has revealed that his wife would love to return to the Stamford-based promotion after being released last year.

WWE has made a lot of changes to it's product in recent months following the merger with Endeavor to form TKO Group Holdings. McKenzie Mitchell is a backstage interviewer who was surprisingly let go by the WWE last year. Her husband, NXT commentator Vic Joseph, has recently shared that she is hoping to get the chance to return.

Speaking with TV Insider, Vic Joseph admitted he was sad following his wife's release because he enjoyed working with her. He added that Mitchell still watches the shows and wants to come back someday.

"The first few shows I went to, it was sad because she is my best friend. Not having my wife there, or a Johnny Gargano to talk to, or Candice LeRae, or Tommaso Ciampa. The list goes on and on. It bummed me out, but then I knew every day when I'd come home, she would be there. Here's the thing. McKenzie still watches. She is still a fan of it. She still wants to come back and be part of this family. Time will tell, but that was definitely an emotional time. Right before that, my father died. And so when I did NXT Tuesday, that was the day my father passed away in the morning. Nobody knew because I didn't put anything out there until after the show. She was there for me. Shawn Michaels was there for me. It was a tough stretch, but we got through it," he said. [H/T - TV Insider]

WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves reveals he has expanded his role with the company

Corey Graves has recently disclosed that he has started to do some production work with WWE. Graves spent years calling the action with Michael Cole on Monday Night RAW but is now the lead announcer on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Graves shared that he has taken on some responsibility in WWE's television studio. He noted that he doesn't have an official role doing production work, but is happy to lend his expertise.

"I have kind of unofficially taken on some responsibilities in the television studio, and as far as producting little bits and pieces, I don't have an official role doing any of that, but I kind of get to lend my expertise, or opinion at least on a lot of different things," he said. [From 01:00 - 01:16]

You can check out the video below:

WWE's product is incredibly hot at the moment and the company continues to grow. Only time will tell if McKenzie Mitchell ever gets the opportunity to return to the promotion in some capacity.

Poll : Would you like to see McKenzie Mitchell return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback