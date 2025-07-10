Popular star says WWE has banned him

A popular star has now said that WWE has banned him. Another star has also responded to this.

Jake Paul was sitting with his brother Logan Paul for his YouTube video blog of the week. There, they answered several big questions about their plans for the coming days. One of the questions that was asked was about whether Jake would join The Maverick in the Triple H-led wrestling promotion, and whether they would be in a tag team together, or even end up wrestling one another.

To this, Jake Paul surprisingly said that, unfortunately, he was banned from the company:

"I'm actually banned from the WWE." [10:52 - 10:55]

Logan Paul refuted this and said that he had just upset some people involved with TKO. He said that was the reason for the ban, but it was nothing that could not be fixed:

"You've just upset some of the people involved. Because you've made an enemy out of f***ing Dana White. You made a diss track on him." [11:00 - 11:16]

You can check out their interaction in the video below:

Logan Paul explained why Jake Paul was banned from WWE

Logan Paul went on to explain that now that Dana White was a part of TKO, Jake angering him led to his ban.

He did go on to explain that there was quite a bit of static but he was sure that this was something that they could fix with some effort.

"Dana's now part of the TKO Group, because the TKO Group now owns the UFC and the WWE. And the TKO Group is an offshoot of the WME, the Hollywood Agency, William Morriss Endeavor, owned by Ari Emanuel, played by Ari Gold on Entourage, one of the greatest characters in television history. I think there's still a bit of static, but nothing we can't fix." [11:23 - 11:45]

It remains to be seen if the two will work as a tag team in the future at the Stamford-based company.

