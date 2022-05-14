×
Popular star teases being the first MITB participant; gets destroyed by Happy Corbin

The former US Champion launched an assault.
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 14, 2022 07:33 AM IST
News

Happy Corbin has been far from happy in the last few weeks. He has seen his old ally-turned-rival Madcap Moss grow in popularity, with the latter even beating the former US Champion in a singles match at WrestleMania Backlash.

While the popular Madcap Moss was focused on a major new challenge, Corbin launched a vicious assault on him this week.

Where did Happy Corbin come from?!#SmackDown @BaronCorbinWWE @MadcapMoss https://t.co/z2cKTqAVB7

On SmackDown, Madcap Moss made an interesting Money in the Bank declaration. He teased his intention to be a part of the ladder match in July that would instantly put him in the running for world title contention.

However, Happy Corbin emerged as a spoilsport as he ambushed his old ally-turned-rival in the ring. After repeated blows, he wrapped a steel chair around Moss's neck before attacking him again, resulting in the latter getting stretchered out of the arena.

Despicable. #SmackDown @BaronCorbinWWE @MadcapMoss https://t.co/WOBWDB9112

As you can see in the clip above, Happy Corbin also took a small jab at Moss while he was down. This is likely an indication that their feud will continue in the coming months.

With Money in the Bank scheduled for early July, it makes sense for their rivalry to continue a bit longer, whereas the focus from June onwards will be MITB.

What was your reaction to Corbin's assault on Moss? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy

