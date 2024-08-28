Popular star wants WWE to host major PLE in Ireland

WWE has taken the globe by storm with its multiple international premium live events under the new regime. Lyra Valkyria recently said she would like the company to host a major event in Ireland for the first time.

WWE's roster is filled with international talent across all three brands, representing different places and cultures. The company has also gone global in the past few years and hosted many events outside the United States, where the product has a good fanbase.

In an interview on Muscle Man Malcolm, Lyra Valkyria stated she would love to bring an event to Ireland as a previous PLE in Dublin was canceled due to the pandemic.

Trending

"My favorite PLE is Money in the Bank, but any PLE in Ireland would be incredible. Especially because we came so close with an NXT TakeOver: Dublin during the Pandemic, and that never happened. I would absolutely love it. I would love to be the one to bring it to Ireland. We've got such an incredible fan base over there, and whenever WWE goes overseas, like Backlash in France or Bash in Berlin, you can tell the European crowd really, really wants it, and they're so passionate. To be able to have it in Ireland would be incredible," Valkyria said. (From 05:28 to 06:08)

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out the video below:

WWE once planned a PLE for Dublin, Ireland

NXT TakeOver was once one of the hottest premium live events on the company's third brand under Triple H's creative leadership. The tradition continued for years, and the brand hosted events outside the United States, such as London and Canada.

In 2020, WWE had plans to host an event in Ireland, as they announced TakeOver: Dublin. The event was scheduled for WrestleMania weekend but got postponed in October 2020 due to the pandemic.

The company pushed it for the second time and announced a new date for 2021. However, the management eventually canceled the event, and it hasn't returned in any shape or form yet.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Muscle Man Malcolm and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback