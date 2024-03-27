Popular Superstar reveals new project outside of WWE

A popular WWE personality recently revealed working on a new project outside the Stamford-based company. The name in question is Corey Graves.

The 40-year-old retired from in-ring action in 2014 due to concussion-induced issues. After retiring, the former 24/7 Champion began working as an on-air talent for the wrestling promotion and currently serves as a commentator on Friday Night SmackDown alongside Wade Barrett.

Corey Graves recently took to Instagram to share a video from a trailer of the upcoming movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Graves and Cole can be heard documenting the sequences in the video. The former NXT Tag Team Champion noted that having his voice in the trailer was an 'amazing thrill.'

"I’ve called a lot of BIG matches in my career, but none quite like this! 🔊 🔊🔊 As a kid who has grown up obsessed with movie monsters, getting to have my voice in the #godzillaxkong trailer is an amazing thrill. 🦍 X 🦖," he wrote.

WWE commentator Michael Cole believes Corey Graves will be his perfect replacement

Michael Cole is known as the voice of WWE. The veteran commentator joined the wrestling promotion in 1997. He is currently the main commentator on Monday Night RAW alongside Pat McAfee.

During an interview with Awful Announcing, Michael Cole shared his opinion on SmackDown commentator Corey Graves. He praised the former NXT Superstar and stated that he believed the latter would be the one to replace him following his retirement:

"[It was] a matter of giving him the opportunity to sit side by side for many years, to watch, learn, study, and see how I do things. And at the end of the day, when we gave him the shot? He’s been killing it. I believe he’s the heir apparent. Corey now has a Corey Graves Voice. A lot of the issues we had were that we tried to develop commentators to be Michael Cole. Now, we have a chance to develop Corey Graves. I truly, honestly believe he’s going to be the one to replace me. He’s an incredible human being. He has a great opportunity," he said.

Michael Cole has been with the company for over 25 years, calling the action every week. He has also worked behind the scenes to train future generations of commentators and on-air personalities. WWE will surely miss his services once the veteran calls it a day.