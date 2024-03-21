Popular superstar shows off ripped physique despite WWE absence

A WWE Superstar recently showed off an impressive ripped physique despite their absence from in-ring action.

Jade Cargill made her in-ring debut during this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. The 31-year-old entered the contest at No. 28 and made it to the final three. During her 11-minute stay in the Rumble match, Cargill had an impressive run, eliminating Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Naomi before getting eliminated by Liv Morgan.

However, Jade Cargill has yet to compete in another match after the premium live event. The former AEW TBS Champion recently took to Instagram stories to show off her impressive physique. Big Jade looked ripped in the mirror in the selfie she posted.

Former champion wants to face Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair inside the WWE ring

Nia Jax crossed paths with Jade Cargill during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. The much-anticipated face-off ended with Big Jade effortlessly picking up The Irresistible Force before eliminating her from the match.

During her appearance on ‎the Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore podcast, Nia Jax named Jade Cargill as one of the WWE Superstars she would like to have a match with. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion stated that they could make magic inside the squared circle:

"I mean, look at Jade [Cargill]. You just look at her. She looks like she's molded from clay. She's incredibly beautiful and strong, and she carries herself so well. I would love to get in the ring with her. I feel like we could make magic," she said.

Nia Jax further pointed out that she had never faced Bianca Belair in a singles match, expressing her desire to share the ring with The EST of WWE:

"I have never been able to have that singles match with Bianca Belair. And that girl is just, you know, she's top tier. Rhea Ripley is up there as well. But Bianca Belair, she's somebody I've never been able to lock up with, you know, one-on-one. I want to be able to showcase that because she's never faced anybody like Nia Jax. Like, yes, she is the strongest, and she is the EST. But I do believe that the EST and the Irresistible Force could definitely make some magic." [H/T: Fightful]

Jade Cargill is most likely to miss WrestleMania XL as well. It remains to be seen when the former AEW star starts competing regularly in the Stamford-based company.

