Popular superstar teases returning for the first time under Triple H as part of the Royal Rumble match

After a plethora of superstars returned under Triple H's new regime, it looks like Hunter is looking to stack the roster even further. Recently, James Ellsworth teased making an appearance at the upcoming Royal Rumble.

In 2016, James Ellsworth made his debut for the company as an enhancement talent. However, he gained immense popularity and became a staple on the blue brand. Later, he received a shot at the WWE Championship and became Carmella's manager on SmackDown.

Triple H recently brought back several previously released NXT Superstars to the main roster. Today, Ellsworth teased on Twitter that he could be the next star to return under Triple H's new regime and make an appearance as an entrant in the upcoming Royal Rumble.

"😉"

It will be interesting to see if Ellsworth makes a surprise appearance at the upcoming Royal Rumble match in Texas.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Up To $1,250 Back On Your First Bet + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® at Caesars!

What did James Ellsworth do in WWE before teasing a return to the company under Triple H's new regime?

In 2016, the WWE Universe was first introduced to James Ellsworth, an enhancement talent who appeared on Monday Night RAW. Later, he moved to WWE SmackDown, where he became a weekly act.

During his time on WWE SmackDown, he became involved in a feud between Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. In 2018, he began managing Carmella and assisted her in winning the Money in the Bank ladder match.

By the end of the year, he was released from the brand as Paige (aka Saraya) fired him. He went on to work for several independent promotions and even appeared in IMPACT Wrestling.

Recently, he teased a feud with Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day. It looks like James Ellsworth is hinting at a return to the upcoming Royal Rumble in Texas. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the company in the near future.

Do you want to see Triple H bring James Ellsworth back to the company? Sound off in the comment section.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes