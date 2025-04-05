Popular tag team confront Street Profits after huge win on SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 05, 2025 02:13 GMT
Street Profits
Street Profits are the current WWE Tag Team Champions (source: Montez Ford's X account)

A popular tag team picked up a huge win on WWE SmackDown. They confronted The Street Profits after their victory.

Motor City Machine Guns made quite an impact as soon as they arrived in WWE. They won the WWE Tag Team Title after only a few matches in the promotion. They proved themselves to be fighting champions, which turned out to be the reason for their downfall. They offered a shot to DIY after Street Profits were taken out backstage. During the match, DIY picked up a controversial win.

DIY held the title for 98 days before losing it to The Street Profits last month. Since then, they have been vocal about wanting a rematch for the titles. However, they also have to deal with Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, who also campaigned for a rematch.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, both teams faced each other in a number one contender's match. During the match, the turnbuckle cover came off accidentally. This came back to help MCMG later on in the match after Sabin sent Tommaso Ciampa into the exposed turnbuckle and picked up the win.

Following the match, Motor City Machine Guns came face-to-face with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, who were seated at ringside.

It will be interesting to see if the Motor City Machine Guns will be able to regain the WWE Tag Team Title in the near future.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Edited by Debottam Saha
हिन्दी