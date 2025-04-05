Popular tag team confront Street Profits after huge win on SmackDown

A popular tag team picked up a huge win on WWE SmackDown. They confronted The Street Profits after their victory.

Motor City Machine Guns made quite an impact as soon as they arrived in WWE. They won the WWE Tag Team Title after only a few matches in the promotion. They proved themselves to be fighting champions, which turned out to be the reason for their downfall. They offered a shot to DIY after Street Profits were taken out backstage. During the match, DIY picked up a controversial win.

DIY held the title for 98 days before losing it to The Street Profits last month. Since then, they have been vocal about wanting a rematch for the titles. However, they also have to deal with Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, who also campaigned for a rematch.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, both teams faced each other in a number one contender's match. During the match, the turnbuckle cover came off accidentally. This came back to help MCMG later on in the match after Sabin sent Tommaso Ciampa into the exposed turnbuckle and picked up the win.

Following the match, Motor City Machine Guns came face-to-face with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, who were seated at ringside.

It will be interesting to see if the Motor City Machine Guns will be able to regain the WWE Tag Team Title in the near future.

