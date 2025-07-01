Popular tag team who defeated Street Profits lose surprising match (SPOILER)

A popular tag team just lost a surprising match. They even previously defeated Street Profits.

Ever Fraxiom formed a team in NXT, and they have gotten over with the fans. The duo has been successful in the ring despite their small size. They put on several stellar matches on the black and silver brand and even captured the NXT Tag Team Championship twice, with their second reign lasting 230 days. Given their success in NXT, Nathan Frazer and Axiom were called up to the main roster.

Upon arriving on the main roster, Fraxiom continued their winning ways by beating teams like DIY, Los Garza, and Pretty Deadly. They even defeated Street Profits on the May 9 episode of SmackDown. This earned them a tag team title shot against Street Profits on the May 23 episode of the blue brand. However, this match ended in a no-contest due to interference from DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, and Wyatt Sicks.

Tonight, following RAW, WWE is taping this week's episode of SmackDown. One of the matches announced for the show is Fraxiom vs. Andrade and Rey Fenix. As expected, both teams put on an exciting match that got the fans chanting, "This is awesome." Ultimately, Andrade and Rey Fenix picked up a surprising win over the former NXT Tag Team Champions.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Fraxiom after this loss.

