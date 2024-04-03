Popular tag team defeats LWO at WWE show; WrestleMania weekend spot confirmed

LWO was defeated by a popular tag team whose WrestleMania weekend spot has been officially confirmed on NXT.

Several months ago, Nathan Frazer and Axiom were involved in a best-of-seven series that featured some stellar matches. Given that they had such good chemistry in the ring, they decided to form a tag team and have since been in pursuit of the NXT Tag Team Championship. However, they weren't the only ones gunning for the champs, as LWO and The O.C. also wanted a piece of Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker.

Hence, tonight, a Triple-Threat tag team match was made to determine who would head to NXT Stand & Deliver to face Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the NXT Tag Team Championship. All three teams put on a competitive match.

There were plenty of good spots as each team tried to win. However, Nathan Frazer won after hitting LWO's Del Toro with a 450 Splash.

With this win, Nathan Frazer and Axiom will challenge Corbin and Breakker for the NXT Tag Team Championship at Stand & Deliver. These two teams last met in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2024 Semi-Final, where Corbin and Breakker emerged victorious. Hence, Frazer and Axiom will be looking for revenge.

