  Popular tag team get huge opportunity on SmackDown; current champions not happy with Nick Aldis' decision

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 08, 2025 02:09 GMT
Nick Aldis is the General Manager of SmackDown (source: Aldis' X account)

General Manager Nick Aldis gave a popular tag team a huge opportunity on SmackDown. This decision didn't make a couple of current champions happy.

After Street Profits was attacked backstage on the December 6, 2024, episode of SmackDown, Johnny Gargano volunteered to take their spot in the match against The Motor City Machine Guns. During the contest, DIY turned heel and won the WWE Tag Team Championship.

While it was clear that DIY attacked The Street Profits, Pretty Deadly lied on their behalf and blamed Los Garza in hopes of a title match down the line but that never happened.

Tonight on SmackDown, DIY addressed the WWE Universe. They called themselves the best tag team in the world after they beat Motor City Machine Guns in a two out of three falls match at the Royal Rumble. Ciampa even asked the fans to give a one-minute silence for MCMG but they were interrupted by Pretty Deadly who reminded them of the times they have helped DIY.

Nick Aldis then came out and announced that Pretty Deadly would face DIY in a non-title match and if they were able to knock off the champions, then they would get a title match.

This decision from Nick Aldis didn't make DIY happy since they were not dressed to compete.

It will be interesting to see if Pretty Deadly will get the title match that they've wanted for a long time.

Edited by Debottam Saha
