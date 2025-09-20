Popular tag team is NOT breaking up on WWE SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 20, 2025 01:17 GMT
SmackDown
This tag team are popular among fans (source: WWE.com)

There were rumors that a popular tag team was breaking up recently. However, these rumors were debunked on WWE SmackDown.

Street Profits are one of the top tag teams in the WWE. They were tag team champions a few months ago. However, their tag title reign ended after they ran into the Wyatt Sicks. On the 11th July episode of SmackDown, Wyatt Sicks defeated Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championships. Since then, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been trying to regain the tag titles. Street Profits earned themselves a rematch at Clash in Paris. Ahead of this match, Bo Dallas attempted to drive a wedge between the former Tag Team Champions. After Profits lost at Clash in Paris, there has been speculation that things were not well between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Tonight, on WWE SmackDown, Michin was backstage with the Street Profits. She tried to convince them that they need to get past their issues if they want to win the WWE Tag Team Titles. Michin interrupted them to inform B-Fab that they need to see Nick Aldis. Montez Ford told Angelo Dawkins that they are good and he is going to talk to Nick Aldis about getting them a Tag Title match. Bo Dallas appeared from behind and told Dawkins that Ford doesn't want to listen to him. Montez put Dallas against the wall to try to break them up. However, Erick Rowan attacked them from behind.

Former WWE name Tommy Carlucci wants Triple to break up Street Profits

The Street Profits have been together since their time together in NXT. They remained a team when they were called up to the main roster and achieved considerable success. However, there has been speculation over the years that this team would be breaking up, but it never happened.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Last Word, Tommy Carlucci said Triple H should break up the Street Profits and push Montez Ford as a singles star.

"I gotta think outside the box. I want to build stars. I want to build young stars. I would break up the Street Profits, and I would build around Montez Ford, because he can be a big-time superstar," Carlucci said.

It will be interesting to see if Street Profits will continue to co-exist as a team moving forward.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
