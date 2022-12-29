Popular Tag Team shouldn't return under Triple H's new regime according to WWE Universe

Triple H's new era has given hope to several wrestlers who were released by the old regime. The new era has rehired several superstars from the past to fill the roster. WWE Universe thinks FTR should not return to the company under the new regime.

Earlier this year, Triple H took over the creative duties and became the Chief Content Officer of the company following Vince McMahon's retirement and abrupt departure from the company. Hunter gave fans new hope and changed the landscape of the company.

Meanwhile, FTR has begun its pursuit of collecting championships over different promotions. They started the year with the AAA championships and ended up adding the ROH and IWGP Tag Team Championships. However, the duo began losing their gold earlier this month.

In December 2022, the duo lost their ROH titles to The Briscoes at ROH Final Battle. Last night, FTR lost the AAA Championships in Mexico. Fans feel that the duo will soon lose their IWGP titles, but they don't want the team to return to WWE due to their horrendous run on the main roster. Check it out:

Casey Foran @CaseFace561 @ReneusMeister This isn’t going to be a popular take. It’d be cool if FTR stay at AEW but it will be far from the end of the world if they leave. AEW has more than enough great talent. FTR would be frustrated after their 20th match against the Usos in 6 months. @ReneusMeister This isn’t going to be a popular take. It’d be cool if FTR stay at AEW but it will be far from the end of the world if they leave. AEW has more than enough great talent. FTR would be frustrated after their 20th match against the Usos in 6 months.

제이미 @bknight2k @DakotaKaiEra Hell no, they would be treated like jobbers. @DakotaKaiEra Hell no, they would be treated like jobbers.

Five Star General @FSGTheEnd The Usos are also part of the best thing of faction in pro wrestling!!! FTR are great but #AEW did not book them strongly, they were afterthoughts, which made the championships they held or are holding meaningless!!! It’s not their fault!!! The Usos are also part of the best thing of faction in pro wrestling!!! FTR are great but #AEW did not book them strongly, they were afterthoughts, which made the championships they held or are holding meaningless!!! It’s not their fault!!!

Francisco Wallmeier @fwallmeier @CashWheelerFTR I love watching guys fight all over the world. I hope you and Tony make the right decision and stay in AEW. It fits you perfectly. And I really think you staying is better for the business and Tag Team Wrestling in general. @CashWheelerFTR I love watching guys fight all over the world. I hope you and Tony make the right decision and stay in AEW. It fits you perfectly. And I really think you staying is better for the business and Tag Team Wrestling in general.

Matt Black @RAWFShowtime A bold 2023 prediction: FTR are going to continue to spiral downward until CM Punk returns to get them back on track. #AEWDynamite A bold 2023 prediction: FTR are going to continue to spiral downward until CM Punk returns to get them back on track. #AEWDynamite

david meers @Phoenixhp429 @DakotaKaiEra Sure I doubt it happens though they have a great deal there even if it would be less money AEW has a huge roster so guys don’t HAVE to compete every week but hey if they go back and get paid cool good for them @DakotaKaiEra Sure I doubt it happens though they have a great deal there even if it would be less money AEW has a huge roster so guys don’t HAVE to compete every week but hey if they go back and get paid cool good for them

Lord G 〓〓🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Lord__G

Especially if Vince returns in some capacity, so good luck negotiatating any terms with WWE. @DakotaKaiEra I think they'd regret it. Probably be promised to go over The Usos as best tag team ever, but then after signing contracts something will change and it'll be back to Ucey Hot sketches..Especially if Vince returns in some capacity, so good luck negotiatating any terms with WWE. @DakotaKaiEra I think they'd regret it. Probably be promised to go over The Usos as best tag team ever, but then after signing contracts something will change and it'll be back to Ucey Hot sketches..Especially if Vince returns in some capacity, so good luck negotiatating any terms with WWE. https://t.co/MWc8XdYZAb

It will be interesting to see if FTR decides to stay in AEW or follow Cody Rhodes' footsteps and return to WWE under Triple H's new regime.

What did FTR do in Triple H's NXT and on WWE's main roster?

Before going as FTR, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were called Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, and together they created The Revival on the Black and Gold Brand.

Triple H was NXT's Creative Head at the time, and during its prime, The Revival won the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships on two occasions. The duo has had several critically acclaimed matches with DIY and AOP.

In 2017, The Revival was sent to the red brand, RAW, under Vince McMahon's regime. Unfortunately, the duo were unable to make an impact in the tag team division as they often got injured in their early years.

In their final years, they became the first team to become Triple Crown Tag Team Championships in the company after winning NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. However, in 2020, they left the company and joined Tony Khan's AEW.

Do you want to see FTR return to WWE or stay in AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes