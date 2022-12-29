Popular Tag Team shouldn't return under Triple H's new regime according to WWE Universe

Triple H's new era has given hope to several wrestlers who were released by the old regime. The new era has rehired several superstars from the past to fill the roster. WWE Universe thinks FTR should not return to the company under the new regime.
Earlier this year, Triple H took over the creative duties and became the Chief Content Officer of the company following Vince McMahon's retirement and abrupt departure from the company. Hunter gave fans new hope and changed the landscape of the company.
Meanwhile, FTR has begun its pursuit of collecting championships over different promotions. They started the year with the AAA championships and ended up adding the ROH and IWGP Tag Team Championships. However, the duo began losing their gold earlier this month.
In December 2022, the duo lost their ROH titles to The Briscoes at ROH Final Battle. Last night, FTR lost the AAA Championships in Mexico. Fans feel that the duo will soon lose their IWGP titles, but they don't want the team to return to WWE due to their horrendous run on the main roster. Check it out:
It will be interesting to see if FTR decides to stay in AEW or follow Cody Rhodes' footsteps and return to WWE under Triple H's new regime.
What did FTR do in Triple H's NXT and on WWE's main roster?
Before going as FTR, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were called Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, and together they created The Revival on the Black and Gold Brand.
Triple H was NXT's Creative Head at the time, and during its prime, The Revival won the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships on two occasions. The duo has had several critically acclaimed matches with DIY and AOP.
In 2017, The Revival was sent to the red brand, RAW, under Vince McMahon's regime. Unfortunately, the duo were unable to make an impact in the tag team division as they often got injured in their early years.
In their final years, they became the first team to become Triple Crown Tag Team Championships in the company after winning NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. However, in 2020, they left the company and joined Tony Khan's AEW.
Do you want to see FTR return to WWE or stay in AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.