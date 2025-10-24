Popular tag team star teases going after singles WWE championship on SmackDown

A popular tag team star has teased going after a singles WWE championship ahead of Friday Night SmackDown. He might challenge for the title on the blue brand later tonight.Ilja Dragunov made his return from injury last week. He answered Sami Zayn's United States Championship Open Challenge and secure the gold. Earlier today, WWE posted a video of the newly crowned champion arriving at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ, ahead of the show. The Mad Dragon announced that he would be continuing the US Title Open Challenge, which could be answered by Nathan Frazer.The post shared on X/Twitter caught the attention of former two-time NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer. He quote tweeted the post with a &quot;two eyes&quot; emoji, showcasing his interest in the open challenge and the United States Championship. The 27-year-old has yet to win a title on the main roster.You can check out his tweet below:Nathan Frazer's tag team partner, Axiom, is also in pursuit of a singles title. He is one of the stars competing in the ongoing Speed Championship tournament to determine the current title holder El Grande Americano's next opponent. It makes Frazer going after the United States Championship even more likely.Ilja Dragunov has a message to the entire roster after winning the WWE United States ChampionshipAfter Ilja Dragunov defeated Sami Zayn to capture the WWE United States Championship, the Stamford-based promotion posted a video of the Russian star's backstage interview. He put the entire roster on notice.Dragunov pointed out how tough it had been for him after being sidelined due to injury. The 32-year-old noted that he put in a lot of effort in training to become better than anyone else. He claimed that his upcoming matches would be painful for his opponents.&quot;It's been such a long year, and nobody understands how I feel sitting on the sidelines for a year, waiting and hoping and training to come back better. Better than anybody else. More ruthless, more ambitious, fearless, more courage, all these things, and everything that I’ve accomplished over this year, this is a symbol of it. Me as the United States Champion. So one thing is so clear to me right now. I've got a very, very clear message to everyone who is coming for this. My dear friends, and my dear enemies, if you step with me into the ring, pain shall entertain you,&quot; he said.It remains to be seen how WWE will book Ilja Dragunov's first-ever United States Championship reign.