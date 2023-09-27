Popular tag team teases massive change ahead of upcoming WWE show

WWE has some incredible tag teams working on all three brands’ rosters. This week, NXT will host the No Mercy event, where the Tag Team Championship will be up for grabs. A popular tag team has teased a name change ahead of the show.

WWE will host its first live-streaming event post the McMahon family era, following Endeavor’s purchase of the company. No Mercy will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

The show is set to host several top matches on Saturday night. Fans will see Becky Lynch defend her newly won NXT Women’s Championship against former champion Tiffany Stratton. Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes will face off against Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Title.

WWE recently announced a Fatal Four-Way Match for the NXT Tag Team Championship for the show. Fans will see Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo (The Family) defend their titles against OTM, The Creed Brothers, and Los Lotharios.

Angel Garza shared the graphic of the scheduled match on X/Twitter. Fans noted that instead of Los Lotharios, WWE announced them as Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza. The two men seem to have gotten their full names back and are now working without a tag team name.

A fan asked Angel whether something new was brewing for the duo, to which the NXT Superstar responded with a wink GIF of himself.

Angel and Humberto have worked well as a tag team but haven’t seen much success on any of the WWE’s three brands. However, a new character and a fresh run on NXT could turn their fortunes around.

Fans could see them walk out of No Mercy as the new NXT Tag Team Champions. It would be good to see how the two men perform while carrying the tag team division of the brand on their shoulders.

NXT No Mercy will feature several top WWE Superstars

Becky Lynch will not be the only main roster star performing at No Mercy on Saturday. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio will also have a match for the event.

The RAW Superstar will defend the NXT North American Championship against Trick Williams at the show. Dragon Lee will serve as the Guest Referee for the contest.

Meanwhile, SmackDown’s Butch will challenge Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup at No Mercy. Butch went through several superstars to reach the final of the tournament, and he looks like the favorite to bag a big win.

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin will also go head to head in a massive clash at the show. The two heavyweights will likely put on a memorable performance.

Fans can hope to see some sparks fly at No Mercy. Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio, and Butch can all emerge victorious at the end of the night.

