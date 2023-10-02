Popular wrestler got married over the weekend

One of the most popular wrestlers from the last two decades decided to get married and has now revealed the same on Twitter. It came out when she thanked the officiator of her wedding, who happens to be a wrestling promoter himself – David Herro. Angelina Love, known best for her run with TNA (aka IMPACT Wrestling) as part of The Beautiful People, is now married.

Love is extremely popular in the wrestling world, with most fans from the last two decades familiar with her work. While her runs in IMPACT have been interspersed with her leaving every now and then, she has returned multiple times. The 42-year-old also wrestled in WWE – however, only under a development contract.

The Beautiful People remain one of the most important women's factions in the company's history, and Love's own role in the Knockouts Division is an impressive one. She's held the Knockouts title six times in her career and is also a one-time Knockouts tag champion.

Now, the wrestler has gotten married over the weekend. David Herro, the founder of the GLCW promotion, congratulated her and her new husband, "Psycho Boy" Fodder, aka Merton Woolard. He also appreciated her for including him in the celebration, posting a picture of himself officiating the wedding.

Love replied, thanking him for marrying the two of them.

Expand Tweet

Woolard and Love had been in a relationship for a long time before the wrestlers announced their engagement earlier this year on March 8, 2023.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our sincere congratulations to the happy couple.