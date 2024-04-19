Popular WWE duo complain about being omitted from major SmackDown match

A massive Fatal Four-Way tag team match is set for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown and a popular duo is upset that they are not involved in the match.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory became SmackDown Tag Team Champions during the Six-Pack Ladder match at WrestleMania XL. Legado Del Fantasma, The Street Profits, The Authors of Pain, and The New Catch Republic will compete in a Fatal Four-Way match tonight to determine the number-one contenders. Pretty Deadly is however not involved in the high-stakes match and they have voiced their thoughts.

The team of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince have shared a new video complaining about not being involved in the match. They poked fun at the four teams in the match before claiming that they would be ready to face the winners.

Trending

"We are Pretty Deadly, Kit Wilson, Elton Prince. We are always ready. So, whoever wins number one contenders, whoever wins the match after that, we are ready. And we'll see you there," said Wilson.[From 02:36 - 02:51]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Former WWE manager admits that he likes Pretty Deadly as a tag team

Pretty Deadly's stint on WWE's main roster hasn't gotten off to the best start so far, but wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has admitted to enjoying the tag team.

Elton Prince suffered a serious injury last year that hampered the duo's momentum. He separated his shoulder and the tag team was off WWE television during his injury.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show last October, Dutch Mantell discussed Kit Wilson and Elton Prince. He shared that he wasn't fond of the tag team originally but has warmed up to them.

"I didn't call them dead on arrival, but I didn't much like them. But as they gone on, and this is, I'm sure, the case with everybody, they kind of grow on you a little bit. Then they're are always kind of happy... People kind of like them, so don't fight the wave, but I did like this match," said Mantell. [From 23:36 - 24:20]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Pretty Deadly are two-time NXT Tag Team Champions but have not captured a title on the main roster so far. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for the tag team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What does Scott Steiner think of AEW? Hear his thoughts here!